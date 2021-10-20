Why Australia will wear two kits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Team Australia will wear two different playing kits in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, let’s find out why.

For the first time in the history of ICC tournaments, Australia will wear two kits in a tournament. Australia’s first choice black, green, and gold kit resembles the last year’s Australian Women’s team kit, which won the T20 World Cup. Originally, Australia was going to host the T20 World Cup last year, but Covid-19 ruined the plans

However, the men’s team liked the kit so much that they decided to continue with the same kit. The Australian team is set to start their campaign on 23 October against South Africa.

Australia will play in two different kits at the #T20WorldCup, including the design that @AusWomenCricket won with at the 2020 edition of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/yozBGpZJ35 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2021

Why Australia is playing with two kits in T20 World Cup

ICC advised Australia to design an alternative kit as their kit colour clashes with other teams. Especially, the associate nations cannot design alternate kits due to their financial conditions.

Australia will wear their alternate yellow kit against South Africa in the Super-12 opener. They will need to wear their alternative kit again if they face Scotland or PNG in the competition. The chances of playing Scotland are quite high for the Aussies.



Australia wore their alternative kit in the warm-up game against New Zealand, whereas they will wear the first kit in the game against India. In the Super-12 stages, the first-choice kit can be worn from the second game.

The alternative kit of Australia features the traditional Yellow and Green colours, that they generally wear in the ODI format.

ICC T20 World Cup Squad

Australia announced their 15-men squad last month, whereas three players are been kept as reserves. Josh Inglis is the only uncapped player on the side.

15 Men Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

Australia have won the ODI world cup five times, but they are still searching for their first T20 world cup.