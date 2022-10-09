Why Glenn Maxwell not playing today: Why is Mitchell Starc not playing 1st T20I between Australia and England in Perth?

Why Glenn Maxwell not playing today: Australia have made 6 changes to their playing 11 from the last match against West Indies.

Perth’s Optus Stadium is all in readiness to host the 1st T20I between Australia and England. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first a batting beauty in Perth. Both sides have some tremendous T20I batters in their ranks.

Australia welcomed the all-round duo of Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in this match. Both of them will play a key role in Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign. It will be interesting to see the batting position of Aaron Finch, who played in the middle-order in the West Indies T20Is.

England have welcomed their white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who is back after an injury. Ben Stokes is also back in the team, and he will be playing his first T20I in more than 2.5 years. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will lead the spin attack, and Alex Hales has been preferred over Phil Salt for the opening slot.

Why Glenn Maxwell not playing today

Australia have made a handful of changes to their playing 11 against England in the 1st T20I at Perth. Mitch Marsh is back, whereas Marcus Stoinis is also making a comeback in the playing eleven. Both of them have replaced the duo of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell from the last match.

The bowling lineup of the side looks completely different with Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Swepson replacing the regular four of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa. So, all the main bowlers of the Australian side have been replaced in Perth.

However, it is worth noting that neither of the four bowlers or Glenn Maxwell is facing any kind of injury issue. All of them played the last T20I in the Gabba against West Indies, and Australia wanted to rest their players ahead of the mega event. There is a 5.5-hour long flight from Brisbane to Perth, and they are rested because of the same.

Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell will not travel to Perth for the first T20 against England. Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis will join the squad in their absence.#AUSvENG #AUSvWI — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 5, 2022

Glenn Maxwell, along with Starc, Cummins, Zampa and Hazlewood will directly reach Canberra, and they will be available for the last T20Is at Manuka Oval in Australia’s capital city.