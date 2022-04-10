Why is Anrich Nortje not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

Anrich Nortje not playing vs KKR: Delhi Capitals have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’ll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Table-toppers on the points table this season, Knight Riders haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for this match.

Why is Anrich Nortje not playing vs Kolkata Knight Riders today?

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant remained unperturbed about the prospect of setting a target this afternoon. With dew to not play spoilsport in the second innings, Pant termed it as a “big relief”.

“Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

At the seventh position on the points table, Capitals have benched fast bowler Anrich Nortje after a lone outing. Pacer Khaleed Ahmed, who has picked four wickets in two matches at an average of 15,25, an economy rate of 7.62 and a strike rate of 12, has been brought back into the Playing XI.

While Pant wasn’t asked about whether Nortje has been left out due to form or fitness, it is worth a mention that the right-arm bowler was taken off the bowling attack after bowling two waist-height no-balls and registering expensive bowling figures of 2.2-0-35-0 in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.