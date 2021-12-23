Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Full details of Draft, Dates and Salary Cap of BPL 2022

Bangladesh Premier League 2022: The SportsRush brings you the details about Draft, Teams, and Salary Cap of BPL 2021.

The Bangladesh Premier League will return in 2022. Bangladesh cricket board has confirmed that the 2022 edition of the BPL will take place from 21 January 2022 to18 February 2022. Bangladesh Premier League couldn’t happen last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last edition of BPL was played in the 2019-20 season, where Rajshahi Royals won the title by beating Khulna Tigers in the final.

Rilee Rossouw finished as the highest run-scorer with 495 runs, whereas Mustafizur Rahman was the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets. Bangladesh Premier League 2022 draft will take place on 27 December 2021 in Dhaka. The teams can sign three local players and one overseas player ahead of the draft.

Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Teams, Draft and Salary Cap of players

Ismail Haider Mallick, BPL governing council chairman confirmed the hosting of the tournament.

“There was a bit of uncertainty regarding the BPL,” Ismail said.

“We had to consider whether the Bangladesh team can finally play in New Zealand due to the Covid situation. Six teams have registered with us. We have a few conditions for them – they have to guarantee the participation money. They have to make this payment before the tournament starts.”

The tournament will be played between six teams around three venues. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the tournament.

The teams need to pick at least three overseas and ten local players in the draft. In the playing XI of the games, a maximum of three overseas players are allowed in the playing eleven.

Local Players Fee category: A category (BDT 70 Lac), B category (BDT 35 Lac), C category (BDT 25 Lac), D category (BDT 18 Lac), E category (BDT 12 Lac) and F category (BDT 05 Lac).

Overseas Players Fee category: A category (US$ 75K), B category (US$ 50K), C category (US$ 40K), D category (US$ 30K), E category (US$ 20K).