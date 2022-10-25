Why is Adam Zampa not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Perth?

Why is Adam Zampa not playing today: Australia have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for their second match of the tournament.

During the 19th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and Sri Lanka in Perth, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to bowl in a bid to return to winning ways.

“We’ll bowl first, that’s the best strategy on this surface and we can’t think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface,” Finch told the broadcaster at the toss.

Much like Finch, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also wanted to bowl first in their ninth T20I against Australia this year. However, the 31-year old player expressed confidence in his team especially after Asia Cup 2022 victory last month.

“We’re excited and well-prepared. Looking forward to this game. The camp is very confident since the Asia cup and we’ve performed consistently, have chased down good scores,” Shanaka told the broadcaster at the toss.

Why is Adam Zampa not playing vs Sri Lanka today?

It is noteworthy that both the teams have made a solitary change to their respective Playing XIs for this match. Hosts and defending champions Australia have included all-rounder Ashton Agar for spinner Adam Zampa.

For the unversed, Zampa had returned a positive COVID-19 Test this morning. “Adam Zampa is out with illness – replaced by Ashton Agar,” Finch said.

Expected to play in spite of the same earlier today, Australia have refrained themselves from taking a risk with their lone specialist spinner. “From reports, he [Adam Zampa] is feeling alright. But with four games in different locations coming quickly, we’re cautious. Hope he’ll get well soon, happy for [Ashton] Agar,” Australia speedster Mitchell Starc told the broadcaster in another pre-match interaction tonight.

Agar, 29, is playing his first T20I in over six months. Having last represented Australia in the shortest format in Sri Lanka in June, Agar has picked seven wickets in 10 T20Is against them at an economy rate of 5.16 and a strike rate of 30.8. With Perth Stadium being his home ground in domestic cricket and Big Bash League, Agar’s six wickets in seven T20 innings here have come at a strike rate of 24.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have received back the services of opening batter Pathum Nissanka who has replaced Ashen Bandara in the Playing XI.