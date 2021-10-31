Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and New Zealand?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing: India have made a couple of brave changes to their Playing XI for a virtual knockout match tonight.

During the 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand in Dubai, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to field in a virtual knockout match. Barring an upset by Afghanistan, Scotland or Namibia, the winner of this match is most likely to join Pakistan as the second team to qualify for the next round.

“We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. [Devon] Conway will keep [wickets],” Williamson said at the toss.

Milne, who had traveled with the squad as an injury cover, was included into the main squad as fast bowler Lockie Ferguson’s replacement. In four T20Is against India, Milne has picked a solitary wicket at an average of 74, an economy rate of 8.07 and a strike rate of 55.

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing vs New Zealand?

Much like Williamson, India captain Virat Kohli also wanted to field first. Considering the successful record of teams chasing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, it was more than expected that whosoever would win the toss would invite the other team to bat first.

“We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don’t have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs,” Kohli said at the toss.

Being asked about the changes made to India’s Playing XI for this match, Kohli confirmed that they have made a forced and tactical change each. “Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” Kohli added.

While Kohli didn’t provide a reason behind benching a tried and tested campaigner in Kumar, one assumes it has been made on the basis of Thakur and Kumar’s current bowling form. Additionally, Thakur can also be a handy option with the bat in hand in the death overs.