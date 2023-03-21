Why is de Kock not playing today: Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today’s 3rd ODI between South Africa and West Indies in Potchefstroom?

South Africa have made four changes to their Playing XI for the ongoing third ODI against West Indies in Potchefstroom. A major change was revealed at the toss when T20I captain Aiden Markram walked in in place of regular ODI captain Temba Bavuma.

“Four changes in all. No [ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League] points in this series, so good time to try things,” Markram told host broadcaster SuperSport after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Coming on the back of a 48-run victory in the second ODI in East London, West Indies refrained themselves from tinkering with a winning combination. Captain Shai Hope, who was looking to bat first, got what he wanted in spite of losing the toss. Readers must note that a second consecutive victory over the Proteas will power West Indies to their first bilateral ODI series victory against them in the last three decades.

“No changes for us,” Hope told SuperSport. “We would have liked to bat first as well. I am trying to build some partnerships in the middle [order]. We are stepping in the right direction and hope to continue.”

Why is Quinton de Kock not playing today vs West Indies?

In addition to Bavuma, South Africa are also without wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, batter Tristan Stubbs and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Apart from Markram, batters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and pacer Wayne Parnell are contesting today to avoid a series defeat.

While Bavuma is injured, the remaining three players have been rested on Tuesday. “Temba Bavuma experienced hamstring discomfort following the second Betway ODI against West Indies and as a precautionary measure, he has been ruled out of today’s match,” Proteas Men tweeted before the toss.

It is noteworthy that it was just over a couple of weeks ago when Markram was promoted as South Africa’s 15th T20I captain. The last of the 28-year old player’s five ODIs as captain had come in a home series against India more than half-a-decade ago. Furthermore, it was less than a month ago when Markram was announced as the ninth captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of Indian Premier League 2023.