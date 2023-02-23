HomeSearch

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain 2023 list updated: SRH captain full list in IPL history

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 23/02/2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain 2023 list updated: SRH captain full list in IPL history

David Warner had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to title victory in 2016.

It was around this time yesterday when Sunrisers Hyderabad had hinted at announcing their captain for the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League. The initial announcement was followed by the franchise announcing South Africa batter Aiden Markram as their ninth captain around noon today.

Markram, 28, pinned down the likes of India batter Mayank Agarwal and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the sixth overseas captain at Sunrisers.

Agarwal, who had led Punjab Kings, albeit unsuccessfully, in the last season of the IPL, was bought by SRH for INR 8.25 crore during IPL 2023 auction after PBKS released him last year. Kumar, meanwhile, has played the maximum number of matches (including seven as captain) for Hyderabad since first playing for them in IPL 2014.

Markram, who has led South Africa only five times during the course of his 111-match career, reaped benefits of guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a tital victory in the recently concluded inaugural season of SA20. Another team owned by the owners of SRH, it must’ve played a mammoth role for the management to hand Markram with a promotion in only his third IPL season.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain 2023 list

PlayerSpanMatchesWonLostTied%
Kumar Sangakkara2013944150
Cameron White201385362.562.5
Shikhar Dhawan201410464040
Daren Sammy2014422050
David Warner2015-2021673530253.73
Kane Williamson2018-2022462223148.91
Bhuvneshwar Kumar2019-2022725028.57
Manish Pandey202110100
Aiden Markram2023-present
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav