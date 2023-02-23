Sunrisers Hyderabad captain 2023 list updated: SRH captain full list in IPL history

It was around this time yesterday when Sunrisers Hyderabad had hinted at announcing their captain for the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League. The initial announcement was followed by the franchise announcing South Africa batter Aiden Markram as their ninth captain around noon today.

Markram, 28, pinned down the likes of India batter Mayank Agarwal and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the sixth overseas captain at Sunrisers.

Agarwal, who had led Punjab Kings, albeit unsuccessfully, in the last season of the IPL, was bought by SRH for INR 8.25 crore during IPL 2023 auction after PBKS released him last year. Kumar, meanwhile, has played the maximum number of matches (including seven as captain) for Hyderabad since first playing for them in IPL 2014.

Markram, who has led South Africa only five times during the course of his 111-match career, reaped benefits of guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a tital victory in the recently concluded inaugural season of SA20. Another team owned by the owners of SRH, it must’ve played a mammoth role for the management to hand Markram with a promotion in only his third IPL season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain 2023 list