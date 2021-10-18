Why is Eoin Morgan not playing today’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between England and India in Dubai?

Eoin Morgan not playing: England have rested their captain in the first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

During the fourth warm-up match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup between India and England in Dubai, India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. The idea is to create some energy and momentum as a team. Adaptability is what matters. People play different roles in their IPL teams. It’s about adapting quickly to this team now, who plays where is what matters,” Kohli told Star Sports at the toss.

India will make the most of an available cushion in the form of not needing to announce a Playing XI for this match. Hence, expect Kohli and the team management to give opportunities to more than 11 players at the ICC Academy Ground tonight.

After the last T20I that Kohli played for India in March, he had talked about opening the batting with vice-captain Rohit Sharma in this World Cup. However, Kohli announced at the toss that India will be opening the batting with Sharma and Lokesh Rahul.

“Things were different before IPL. Now it’s difficult to look beyond KL Rahul at the top of the order. Rohit [Sharma] is a no-brainer. World-class player, he’s been solid up front. I will be batting at 3,” Kohli said.

Why is Eoin Morgan not playing warm-up match vs India?

Unlike India, England have named a Playing XI which doesn’t feature captain Eoin Morgan. White-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler will be leading England tonight as Morgan has been rested.

“Everyone is excited. Good to get together. Obviously, he [Eoin Morgan] is having a rest after those weeks in the IPL. Gives others a chance of exposure. I’m sure India are going to come hard at us, there will be a lot of intensity. Some have come from the IPL for us while many are coming directly from back home.

“It’s about adapting to the team roles. Pushing for places is important, it’s something that’s driven us over the last many years. There is a lot of competitiveness and it really drives the guys. It’s been healthy for us,” Buttler told Star Sports at the toss.

Coming on the back of leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the finals of Indian Premier League 2021, Morgan resting for this match isn’t a surprise. Having said that, Morgan’s personal form was quite poor as he scored a total of 133 runs in 16 innings at an average and strike rate of 11.08 and 95.68 respectively.