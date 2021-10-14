Morgan runs in IPL 2021: Has IPL 2021 been KKR captain Morgan’s worst-ever IPL season?

Eoin Morgan runs in IPL 2021: The captain of Kolkata Knight Riders has registered an elongated lean patch in IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is in the middle of a proper rut as far as his batting is concerned. Although Morgan has led Knight Riders to their third Indian Premier League final, his role with the bat in hand has been nothing short of a struggle this season.

Morgan, who will lead England immediately after the culmination of IPL 2021, would have thought of putting on display a much better performance as a batter. Had it not been for his captaincy, Morgan’s would’ve never played a total of 16 matches this season.

What is more worrying is that Morgan’s lean patch has extended across months and geographical locations as his form has remained more or less the same even after a (more than) four-month break between two phases of IPL 2021.

Eoin Morgan runs in IPL 2021

In 15 innings this season, Morgan has scored just 129 runs at an average and strike rate of 11.72 and 98.47 respectively. While he hasn’t been able to score a half-century, he has departed without contributing a single run on four occasions.

This year is only the fourth time when Morgan has played more than 10 matches in an IPL season. It is worth mentioning that a sum (110.19) of his average and strike rate is the lowest in IPL 2021. The second-worst when Morgan had fared in the IPL was in 2011 when a sum of his average and strike rate was 132.31. Co-incidentally, Morgan was representing Kolkata that year as well.

Morgan, who was part of KKR’s batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 last night, was expected to make optimum use of his experience and steer his team home in a knockout match. As form would have it, the 35-year old player failed to score a run when his team needed him to seal a chase the most.

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan credits Brendon McCullum for Venkatesh Iyer’s success in IPL 2021

Due for an impact-generating innings for KKR, Morgan might well have saved his best for the last, i.e., IPL 2021 final match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow. Players of his quality tend to transform into big-match players on crucial occasions without being affected by recent form.