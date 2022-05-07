Six sixes in an over: Who hit 6 sixes in an over in IPL history?

Six sixes in an over: Lucknow Super Giants batters hit as many as five sixes in an over against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune, Lucknow Super Giants batters joined hands to put on board a competitive 176/7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer.

A 39-ball 72-run partnership for the second wicket between wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (50) and batter Deepak Hooda (41) not only played a rescue act after captain KL Rahul’s diamond duck but also laid a solid foundation for others to follow. While de Kock hit four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 172.41, Hooda hit four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 151.85.

Middle-order batters Krunal Pandya (25) and Ayush Badoni (15*) scoring a total of 40 (45) between them hurt Lucknow in the middle overs but overseas all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (28) and Jason Holder (13) hitting as many as five sixes in the penultimate over to generate a much-needed momentum.

Facing Kolkata fast bowler Shivam Mavi, Stoinis smacked him for three consecutive sixes before hitting the fourth ball to Iyer at deep mid-wicket. Taking on from where Stoinis left off, Holder also hit a couple of sixes to accumulate 30 runs from Mavi’s over.

Six sixes in an over in IPL list

When Stoinis hit a third consecutive six, fans were hoping for him to become the first-ever cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in the IPL. It might come as a surprise to some that no batter has ever hit sixes in an over in an IPL match.

While batters have scored 37 runs in an over twice in the IPL, hitting six sixes on the trot still remains a challenge for batters playing in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Mavi, who leaked 30 runs in his last over, conceded a total of 50 runs in his four-over spell. Readers must note that neither his 30-run over is among the most expensive overs in the IPL nor his 50-run spell is among the most expensive IPL spells.