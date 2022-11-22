Why is Mitchell Starc not playing today’s 3rd ODI between Australia and England in Melbourne?

Australia have made two changes to their Playing XI.

During the third ODI of England’s tour of Australia 2022 in Melbourne, England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and chose to field in a dead-rubber match.

Returning to their Playing XI after resting for the second ODI in Sydney on Saturday, Buttler put emphasis on the conditions as a reason to want to chase a total. For the unversed, weather has it in it to play spoilsport at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. Hence, chasing a total sounds like a comparatively easier option in such a situation.

While Buttler has come into the Playing XI in place of vice-captain Moeen Ali, pacer Olly Stone has replaced spinner Adil Rashid in the XI as the second change made by the visitors. The development means that England will be taking the field with a solitary specialist spin-bowling option in all-rounder Liam Dawson.

England, who have already won a bilateral T20I series and ICC T20 World Cup 2022, would be keen to finish the tour on a winning note albeit after losing the ODI series.

Why is Mitchell Starc not playing vs England today?

Much like England, Australia have also made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Regular captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Sean Abbott are playing this match in place of all-rounder Ashton Agar and fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

While Agar’s exclusion is more of a tactical change keeping in mind the surface on display for this match, it is noteworthy that Starc has been rested for this match. In a bid to let him rejuvenate before West Indies Tests starting next week, Starc wasn’t asked to travel with the squad from Sydney.

Although fast bowler Riley Meredith was added to the Australian squad as a cover for Starc, Abbott has got a much-deserved opportunity for already being part of the squad.