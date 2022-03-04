Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing today’s 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali?

Mohammed Siraj not playing: India have played two fast bowlers and three spinners in the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

During the first day of the first Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bat in his first-ever Test as captain.

“We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it’s important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

“It has been quite buzzing. We know it [Virat Kohli playing 100th Test] is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game.”

Much like Sharma, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne also wanted to bat first at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium today. Yet to win a Test match in India, Karunaratne hoped to turn the tables in this match.

“We wanted to bat first as well. We have played 300 Tests but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared. We are going in with three seamers and two spinners,” Karunaratne told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing vs Sri Lanka today?

India, who had played three fast bowler on multiple occasions in home Tests under Kohli, will take the field with two pacers and three spinners today. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the Playing XI, there wasn’t a place for Mohammed Siraj. “We are playing three spinners and two seamers and all the batters,” Sharma said.

9 test centurions in india’s starting XI! #INDvSL — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 4, 2022

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have included three fast bowlers and a spinner into their Playing XI. While Lasith Embuldeniya has been preferred ahead of Praveen Jayawickrama, Vishwa Fernando is playing ahead of Dushmantha Chameera for the visitors.