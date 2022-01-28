Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 Final match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League final game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Sydney Sixers in the final game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Both teams met each other in the last season’s final, where Sydney Sixers took the crown. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2:10 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marvel Stadium has been brilliant for batting this season. This pitch has an even bounce to offer, whereas one side of the boundary is quite small as well.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers won 11 of their 14 league games, and they defeated Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier. Mitchell Marsh has been exceptional with both bat and the ball. Kurtis Patterson is the highest run-scorer of the side, whereas Colin Munro and Ashton Turner have also batted well. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye has scalped 22 wickets in the tournament, whereas Agar has scalped 17. The rest of the bowlers have been brilliant too. Josh Inglis also proved his class in the last game as an opener.

Probable XI: Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Only one walks away with the silverware tomorrow night… who’s it gonna be? 🏆#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/aLaRmbwUwH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2022

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers won nine of their 14 league games, and they defeated Adelaide Strikers in the last game. Hayden Kerr has scalped 24 wickets in the tournament, whereas he is expected to open the innings again in this one.

However, the Sydney Sixers are currently struggling to have eleven players on the field. Daniel Hughes is nursing an ankle injury, whereas Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe are out due to Covid. The Sixers were forced to play their assistant coach Jay Lenton as a wicket-keeper in the Challenger game. In more bad news, Jordan Silk limped off the field in the last game, whereas Moises Henqriues and Steve O’Keefe will also face late fitness tests.

Probable XI: Nothing can be said about Sixers’ playing eleven.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.