BBL News: Positive Covid cases in Brisbane Heat | Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers replaced by Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

BBL News: Perth Scorchers will replace Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers at the Gold Coast after positive Covid cases in Brisbane Heat camp.

BBL 2021-22 is under a Covid scare, and every team is reporting positive cases. Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but now there are two more cases in the camp. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well.

Apart from Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Perth Scorchers also missed Nick Hobson and Matthew Kelly in the last game due to Covid. Even in the Australian national team, Travis Head has been tested positive and is ruled out of the Sydney Test. And with further bad news, Brisbane Heat now have multiple positive tests in the rapid test.

BBL News: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers game postponed

Brisbane Heat were set to face Sydney Sixers on 4th January at the Gold Coast. But, this match is now postponed due to multiple positive tests. However, there are no positive PCR tests, but the players are now kept in isolation. Another PCR test has been done on the players, and they can’t move out until the results are known.

However, the game will go ahead in Gold Coast, but Brisbane Heat will not play. Perth Scorchers, who are already in Gold Coast have been asked to play the game. So, there will be a Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers game, instead of Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers.

Change of fixture! Due to Covid (again) Tonight it will be the @ScorchersBBL v @SixersBBL instead of @HeatBBL v Sixers. Details coming shortly on @FoxCricket #BBL11 — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) January 4, 2022

This change will hamper the rest of the games of the tournament as well. Perth Scorchers are set to play against Sydney Thunder on 5th January, but that game is also likely to be re-scheduled. Brisbane Heat are scheduled to play against Melbourne Renegades at Geelong on 6th January 2022. If the PCR tests of Heat players come out as positive, that game will also be postponed.

There is so much going on in the Big Bash League, and it is difficult to predict the future of the tournament.