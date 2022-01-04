Cricket

BBL News: Positive Covid cases in Brisbane Heat | Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers replaced by Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

BBL News: Perth Scorchers will replace Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers at the Gold Coast after positive Covid cases in Brisbane Heat camp.
Rishikesh Sharma

