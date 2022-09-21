“I have no idea”: Cameron Green unaware of future as opening batter after match-winning knock in Mohali T20I

Cameron Green: The rookie Australian all-rounder has grabbed an opportunity of opening the batting with both hands.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has admitted to have learnt a lot from watching Indian batters bat in the first innings of the first India-Australia T20I in Mohali last night.

Green seems to have put his learning into action on the back of swift implementation within no time. As a result, the 23-year old player generated immediate success scoring a match-winning 61 (30) with the help of eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 203.33.

Not even looking to get his eye in or settle before using the long handle, Green welcomed India pacer Umesh Yadav back into the format after three and a half years by hitting four fours in his first over to make most of fielding restrictions.

“We had the luxury of seeing the Indians bat and Hardik [Pandya] must be one of the best in what he does. It was pleasure to watch him. It was kind of good to watch them bat and that gave us an idea about how to go about while chasing,” Green told Star Sports after winning his maiden T20I match award.

Cameron Green unaware of future as opening batter after match-winning knock in Mohali T20I

Playing only his second T20I, Green was asked to perform a new role of opening the batting alongside captain Aaron Finch. Thrown into the “deep end” in his first-ever match in India, Green didn’t give the impression of a batter who had never opened the batting in any format of representative cricket in the past.

A maiden T20I half-century in a successful 209-run chase has surely added another fascinating facet to Green’s bucket of potential. Having registered the highest successful T20I run-chase at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Green had further upped his potential in the Australian cricketing ecosystem.

Chew on this: Cameron Green isn’t in the Australian World Cup team.

That’s where brilliant T20 teams stand#INDvsAUS #Mohali #CameronGreen — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 20, 2022

That being said, the right-handed batter remains unsure of what lies ahead of him especially as an opening batter.

“I was thrown into the deep end but having someone like Finchy [Aaron Finch] as an experienced campaigner, he kept me calm. I have no idea [about future as an opening batter]. I’ll leave it up to the coaches to think about that,” Green added.