The last of West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine‘s 122 international matches across formats had come during a home series against India in August 2019 – less than a month after the last ICC Cricket World Cup.

In a few months from now, the next edition of the ODI World Cup will begin in India. Narine, who is highly unlikely to return to international cricket, will have completed more than a four-year hiatus from the highest level by then.

In this period, 34-year old Narine has played 112 T20s across as any as six different leagues namely Caribbean Premier League (three seasons), Indian Premier League (four seasons), The Hundred (twice), Bangladesh Premier League (twice), T20 Blast (once) and International League T20 (once).

With Narine been both injured and reported for a suspected bowling action in this period, one understands the rationale behind him missing out on some international cricket. That being said, one can’t rule out other reasons behind Narine’s absence from top-level sport at a time when he’s played over 100 T20s.

Why is Sunil Narine Not Playing International Cricket for West Indies?

It was around the start of 2021 that Narine had publicly admitted to not be ready for international cricket due to the aforementioned reasons. A few months later, then-West Indies captain Kieron Pollard had hinted at Narine’s international comeback but only after he “gains confidence”.

Subsequently, Narine wasn’t named in West Indies’ ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad. With another T20 World Cup played last year, Narine missed out on national selection for the second time in a row in a world event of a format in which his forte lies.

Will Sunil Narine play for West Indies again?

Knowing the sport, its players and dynamics, it will be unfair to rule out the possibility of Narine playing for West Indies again. One never knows when a new selection committee expresses interest in considering Narine for national selection again.

However, for that to happen, Narine will also have to be available and interested in international cricket. Although no longer the chief of selectors, legendary West Indies batter and former selection chief Desmond Haynes had laid emphasis on the mystery spinner not showing interest in cricketing tournaments outside of domestic T20 leagues.

“I did not get any notice from [Sunil] Narine regarding his availability to play,” Haynes had told reporters in a presser last year. “There were conversations that the [then] captain [Nicholas Pooran] was having with Narine, and from all reports, it seemed that he was not interested. Yes, again, the captain told me he’s reached out to Narine, but I’m not too sure he wants to play.”