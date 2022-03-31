Why is Tamim Iqbal not playing today’s 1st Test between South Africa and Bangladesh in Durban?

Tamim Iqbal not playing: Bangladesh have had to take the field without a couple of first-choice players at the Kingsmead.

Searching for an elusive Test victory against South Africa, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque elected to bowl after winning the toss in the first Test of their ongoing tour of South Africa in Durban today.

“We will bowl first. Bit of grass and bit of moisture. We wanted to take advantage of it,” Haque told SuperSport at the toss.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who has led them to inspiring victories against India at home and against New Zealand away, wasn’t affected by the prospect of his team needing to bat first on a grassy surface which had provided hints of supporting fast bowlers.

“Test cricket, I prefer to put runs on the board. I am not too displeased by batting first. I think in SA, we are used to see grass. Hopefully it doesn’t backfire. We have seam bowlers who can use these conditions. We just continue to crack on. I see positive side of things,” Elgar told SuperSport at the toss.

Why is Tamim Iqbal not playing 1st Test vs South Africa in Durban?

Set to return to Test cricket after almost a year, Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has missed this match due to stomach ache. In addition to being without the experience of Iqbal’s 64 Tests, Bangladesh are also without fast bowler Shoriful Islam who has suffered a niggle ahead of this Test.

Meanwhile, South Africa have included a couple of debutants to replace their first-choice players who are playing in Indian Premier League 2022. While batter Ryan Rickelton is playing his first international match, pacer Lizaad Williams will be adding to his seven white-ball appearances for South Africa.

In a surprising turn of events, players had to return to their respective dressing rooms as play was halted for 30 minutes due to a rare sightscreen malfunction without a ball being bowled this morning.