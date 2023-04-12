New Zealand and Rajasthan Royals‘ ace fast left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult has began the ongoing IPL season with a bang, having already scalped a couple of double-wicket maiden Overs in the Powerplay in the first three matches.

However, the 33-year-old has not played for New Zealand since the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup versus Pakistan at Sydney, in November 2022. This, despite having not retired from international Cricket in either of the three formats.

In fact, since the T20 World Cup, Boult has only played for the Melbourne Stars in the previous season of the Big Bash League (BBL), and is presently expected to feature in the entire IPL season.

Why is Trent Boult Not Playing for NZ in International Cricket?

Trent Boult had made a case to give up his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in the month of August last year; a request which was formally accepted by the board.

Although the left-arm quick still has the aspirations to play for New Zealand in the future, the move has meant that his international career is likely to be shortened significantly.

The reason for this decision had to do with his desire to spend much more time with his wife and three children at home. Understanding the fact that his career span as a fast bowler is limited, Boult considered it the right time to prepare himself for the next phase, which is clearly prioritizing his family above every other aspect of his life.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket,” Boult remarked after deciding to give up his central contract last year.

NZC to continue prioritizing centrally or domestic contracted players

Boult was selected in the New Zealand squad for the ODI series against Australia a month after his aforementioned decision, and also played a crucial role in the team’s journey towards the grand finale of the World Cup later in the year, but very well understood that opportunities to play for the country would be hard to come by in the future.

“I’m fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it’s going to affect that selection. I’m taking it almost week by week really. I’m going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision,” Boult had remarked.

Having no qualms regarding the tough decision, Boult remarked that he’s happy that his kids will now spend around ten months with their father, instead of around eight weeks that he could usually be with them all the preceding years.

Also, NZC CEO David White had made it very clear last year itself, that priority will be given to players who hold central or domestic contracts as far as the national team selection across formats is concerned.