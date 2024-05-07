1x NBA Champ Reacts to Michael Porter Jr.’s Family’s Antics Following Brother’s Arrest

The family of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons. In a matter of few weeks, two of Porter Jr.’s brothers were arrested and one was handed a life ban from the NBA following his betting scandal.

Since it’s a hot topic, every platform has been discussing it while empathizing with the 25-year-old, who is attempting to help the Nuggets to back-to-back championships. However, Jeff Teague has a slightly different take on the matter as he is no longer interested in any updates regarding the Porters.

On the recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague said that he has no intention of discussing the family’s matters on the podcast. DJ Wells started off the podcast by saying, “I’m starting off the episode…get well soon again to the Porter family.” Before he could even get the full sentence out, Teague cut him off and said, “They outta pocket. I’m done with them ni**as.”

The former NBA star believes that there is no point even mentioning the Porter family on the podcast, maybe because a lot has happened recently.

Despite the resistance from Teague, DJ Wells brought up the Evan Turner post that he made on 2nd May to express his feelings about the whole saga. Turner posted on X, “Mr. Porter, Get yo kids.” According to the co-host of the podcast, that is one of the funniest things he has seen on this issue so far.

Following that, Teague doubled down on his opinion regarding the Porters, he said, “I’m done with them ni**as too, bro. I’m done with the Porters, man.”

A timeline of what happened to Michael Porter Jr.’s brothers

This must be one of the toughest times in MPJ’s life as he is trying to get the Nuggets over the Wolves challenge in the Conference Semifinals. It started with his 24-year-old brother Jontay receiving a lifetime ban from the NBA following a betting scandal.

In an official statement, Adam Silver said, “There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment.”

Two days after Jontay’s punishment, MPJ’s brother Coban, who played basketball for the University of Denver was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a woman in a case of drunk driving. Then on April 27th, MPJ’s 20-year-old brother, Jevon, also a former college basketball player was arrested in Missouri on suspicion of DWI.

When the Nuggets star was asked about his state of mind, he said, “I’m mentally tough. I’ve been through a lot through my whole career, so … it was another one of those things I had to play through.” This is a lot to deal with, but fortunately, MPJ has been able to keep himself in the right head space that is allowing him to go through this while also performing for his team.