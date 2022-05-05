Why Natarajan is not playing vs DC: Sean Abbott bowling speed and stats

Why Natarajan is not playing: The left-arm pacer had left the field for a brief period during SRH’s match against CSK last time around.

During the 50th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the Toss and elected to field first against the Delhi Capitals.

With both teams having lost their previous respective matches, they have come up with quite some changes for the ongoing match as far as their playing 11 is concerned.

While a few of them are forced ones due to injury, the remaining ones are tactical.

As far as the SRH camp is concerned, the likes of all-rounder Washington Sundar and the left-arm pacer duo of Marco Jansen and T Natarajan miss out of the ongoing rubber against the DC.

Why Natarajan is not playing

Both T Natarajan and Washington Sundar miss out due to injuries which they suffered during their side’s previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While Sundar split his webbing yet again on the very day he marked his return back to the playing 11, T Natarajan is perhaps ruled out due to a suspected niggle which had forced him to leave the field of play after bowling just one Over against the CSK.

While Natarajan did return back to complete his quota of Overs, it might be a cautionary measure to leave him out today from the SRH management.

The left-arm pacing duo have been replaced with the likes of Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott and India’s Kartik Tyagi.

Sundar, on the other hand has made way for leg-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyas Gopal.

Sean Abbott bowling speed and stats

A medium pace bowling all-rounder from Australia, Seam Abbott has the ability to click the 140 km/h bowling speed mark consistently.

A decent striker of the ball as well with the bat, as was on display during the previous Big Bash League (BBL) season for his franchise Sydney Sixers, the 30-year-old was roped in by the ‘Orange Army’ for INR 2.40 Crore during the mega auction.

Abbott has played 8 T20Is for Australia, and has picked up 5 wickets at an average of 35.60 so far.

Rich in experience, the Aussie all-rounder has played a total of 109 T20 matches and has picked up 135 wickets at an average of 21.58.