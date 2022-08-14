Why Nicholas Pooran not playing today: Why is Trent Boult not playing today’s NZ vs WI 3rd T20I at Sabina Park?

Why Nicholas Pooran not playing today: Having lost the series already, the Windies play to escape yet another whitewash in the T20 format.

During the third and final T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has won the Toss and opted to bat first, with his eyes set on a series whitewash on his return back as the skipper since the T20 World Cup last year.

“We are gonna have a bat. It’s the same surface, the conditions are pretty much the same, we want to make the first use of it. We want to keep improving and adjusting,” remarked Williamson post winning the Toss.

The West Indies, on the other hand, have made as many as four changes to their squad, with the hard-hitting all-rounder Rovman Powell appointed as the stand-in West Indian captain for the match.

Why Nicholas Pooran not playing today

Despite having lost two consecutive T20I series against India and now New Zealand, the West Indian management has decided to rest Pooran for the ongoing third T20I, perhaps keeping in view his workload management, having constantly played continuously off-late.

Pacer Obed McCoy, opener batter Kyle Mayers, and all-rounder Jason Holden have also made way for Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, and Dominic Drakes respectively.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have made a solitary change by including Lockie Ferguson in place of their seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult, who has been rested as well for the dead rubber today.

It is worth of a mention that Boult has been rested today despite having played only two T20Is this year, both of them during the ongoing series.

New Zealand XI: Conway (wk), Guptill, Williamson (c), Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Bracewell, Santner, Sodhi, Southee, Ferguson.

IN: Lockie Ferguson

OUT: Trent Boult — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) August 14, 2022

