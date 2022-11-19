Why Pat Cummins not playing today: Who is new Australia ODI captain in the absence of Cummins?

While some cricket teams are yet to come to terms with different players leading in different formats, the others have expressed comfort in having different captains for the same format as well.

A most recent incident of the same has come at the Australian cricket team in the ongoing second ODI against England in Sydney. Been announced as their ODI captain only last month, Cummins has been temporarily replaced by fast bowler Josh Hazlewood after just a lone match.

Although names of batters David Warner and Steven Smith had been doing the rounds all this while to captain Australia in Cummins’ absence, Hazlewood pinned down both of them to become Australia’s 27th ODI captain.

Readers must note that both Warner and Smith have led Australia in this format in the past. The senior duo has, in fact, not even been considered for the vice-captain’s role. Wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey, who had led Australia thrice in ODIs last year, is playing the role of Hazlewood’s deputy at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Why is Pat Cummins not playing vs England today?

With only a one-day break in between, Cummins has been rested for this match. Much like Cummins, all-rounder Cameron Green has also been rested. In addition to Hazlewood, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is also playing this match.

“It’s very exciting [to captain Australia]. I rested the first game and had the good idea of having a watch and seeing how Patty [Pat Cummins] went about his business. It’s sort of a wider leadership group. I’m standing in for this game. Mitch Marsh is coming as well,” Hazlewood told Fox Sports at the toss.

It is noteworthy that England are also playing under a new captain in all-rounder Moeen Ali. England, who have made four changes to their Playing XI for a must-win match, have rested regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler.