Why Prithvi Shaw not playing today: Why is Khaleel Ahmed not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals?

Why Khaleel Ahmed not playing today: Delhi Capitals have made two changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on. We will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that’s something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who has hardly won a toss this season, remained neutral with respect to being asked to bat first at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

“We don’t mind [batting first], would love to put up a good score here. We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Khaleel Ahmed not playing vs Rajasthan Royals?

A couple of changes for Capitals have come in the form of all-rounder Lalit Yadav and fast bowler Chetan Sakariya coming in for batter Ripal Patel and fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed. Best pacer for Delhi this season, Ahmed’s exclusion has come as a bit of a surprise.

Ahmed, who has picked 16 wickets in eight IPL 2022 matches at an average of 15.50, an economy rate of 7.50 and a strike rate of 12, had missed a few matches earlier in the season as well.

While Sakariya is replacing Ahmed for the second time this season, Pant wasn’t asked about the reason behind this change. In two IPL 2022 outings, Sakariya’s lone wicket has come at an economy and strike rate of 8.71 and 42 respectively.

The development means that DC opening batter Prithvi Shaw will miss his third match in a row. Readers must note that the 22-year old player was recently hospitalized after falling ill.

Royals, on the other hand, have made a solitary change to their Playing XI as batter Rassie van der Dussen has come in for batter Shimron Hetmyer. In two IPL 2022 matches, all van der Dussen had scored was 10 runs at a strike rate of 71.42.