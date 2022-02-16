Why Shakib not playing IPL 2022: Shakib Al Hasan’s wife reveals real reason behind husband’s absence from IPL 2022

Why Shakib not playing IPL 2022: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan went unsold in the recent IPL 2022 auction

When Sakib al Hasan went unsold in IPL 2022 auction, it was a surprise for many. Shakib has been an integral part of the IPL and has always been in demand. He has been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. Shakib won the IPL 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders.

A lot of spin-bowling all-rounders got some huge sums, but the exclusion of Shakib was not expected. He had an average IPL 2021, where KKR could not fit him in the playing eleven. Although, he brings a plethora of experience in this format of the game. Shakib has scored 5852 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 413 wickets with his off-spin.

Shakib had a terrific ICC T20 World Cup, whereas he is currently the number two all-rounder in the ICC T20I all-rounders rankings.

Shakib al Hasan’s wife has revealed the reason behind Shakib getting unsold. She said that a couple of franchises contacted Shakib directly before the auction. Although, he won’t be available for the full season due to a series against Sri Lanka. He did not want to skip the national duties, and that’s why he was not considered by the franchises.

“Before you get too excited a Couple of teams contacted him directly ahead of time if he can be available for the full season, but unfortunately he can’t due to the Sri Lanka series! This is why he did not get picked which is not a big deal, it is not the end, there’s always next year!” Shakib’s wife wrote.

“In order to be picked he needed to skip SL series, so if he was picked would you have said the same? or would you have made him a traitor by now? Sorry to pour water on your excitement,” she further added.”