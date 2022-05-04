Why Shivam Dube is not playing vs RCB: Why Bravo not playing today IPL 2022 match between RCB and CSK?

Why Shivam Dube is not playing today: Chennai Super Kings have made a lone change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 49th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it’s one of the venues where toss doesn’t matter much because it’s an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. We are a side set for both ways [bat or bowl first]. But it’s important to play good cricket on the day. We will look to chase today,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Unsure about his decision, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was slightly inclined towards batting tonight. Having got what he wanted, du Plessis would be hoping for his batters to create an impact in order for them to return to winning ways after three losses in a row.

“Not sure about the toss, to be honest. It looks a better wicket. We were considering batting first tonight. The last game we made some steps, good batting performance, probably 10 runs short. But it was definitely the confidence we wanted to see in the guys coming in and scoring,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Why Shivam Dube is not playing vs RCB today?

The only change made across both the teams is by defending champions as they’ve included all-rounder Moeen Ali for all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

The development means that Super Kings will once again take the field without all-rounders Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo. Readers must note that both the in-form players had been first left out during their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on Sunday.

While Dube is Chennai’s highest run-scorer this season on the back of his 247 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 35.28 and 159.35 respectively, Bravo is their highest wicket-taker with his 14 wickets coming at an economy and strike rate of 8.73 and 12.7. It is noteworthy that there has been no official update behind Dube’s absence. Bravo, on the other hand, is said to have suffered a niggle.