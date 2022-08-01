Why today match is delayed: Why toss is delayed in India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in St Kitts?

Why today match is delayed: The 2nd T20I match between West India and India at St. Kitts has been officially delayed.

West Indies will take on India in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match T20I series at Warner Park in St Kitts. Team India is coming on the back of a brilliant win in the last match, and they would want to stamp their authority in this one as well. West Indies, on the other hand, are looking to level the T20I series.

The batting of the Indian team struggled in the last game apart from Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma. This track won’t easy to bat on as well if the record of T20Is are taken into consideration. The bowling lineup of the Indian team looks set, and they will again be looking to do well.

West Indies lost the ODIs easily, whereas they are still searching for their best eleven in the T20Is as well. Jason Holder batted at number three in the last match. The hosts may make some changes in this match. However, the start of the 2nd T20I has been officially delayed.

Why today match is delayed

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and India at the Warner Park in St. Kitts has been delayed by a couple of hours due to a significant delay in the team’s luggage arriving in St Kitts from Trinidad. Cricket West Indies released an official statement of the same as well.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” Cricket West Indies said in their statement.

Our broadcast for 2nd T20I between West Indies and India will start at 9 PM. Game starts at 10 PM 🏏#WIvIND 🇮🇳🌴 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 1, 2022

The match was scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST, but it has now been postponed to 10 pm IST. In a respite, the weather is looking good for the day, so despite the delay, we can expect a full encounter without any weather dissruptions.