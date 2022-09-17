“Why’d you ruin such a great tweet”: Jimmy Neesham hilariously teases Suryakumar Yadav for having a better strike-rate than him in T20Is

Jimmy Neesham is celebrating his birthday today, and he has hilariously teased Suryakumar Yadav for his better strike-rate.

New Zealand’s all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is in all sorts of news after he declined the central contract of New Zealand in order to play in T20 Leagues around the world. With all being said, Neesham has not retired from International cricket, and he will be available to play for New Zealand whenever possible.

Neesham, who is celebrating his birthday today has become an important asset to New Zealand’s white-ball squads. His recent heroics as a finisher of the side and a valuable bowler has made him an inseparable part of the side.

Neesham clarified his decision of declining the contract by saying that he was ready to sign the contract in July, but he was left out of it. In the due course, he made commitments to the T20 Leagues around, and he wanted to fulfill those commitments. He has scored 2853 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 142.57, whereas he has scalped 174 wickets with the ball.

Jimmy Neesham hilariously teases Suryakumar Yadav

Jimmy Neesham is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, and ESPNCricinfo wished him on his birthday by mentioning that he has the 2nd best strike-rate in T20Is amongst the ICC Full Member nations, and he is just behind India’s batter Suryakumar Yadav in the list.

Neesham took this in a funny way and teased Suryakumar Yadav in a funny way on Twitter “Why’d you have to ruin a great tweet

Suryakumar Yadav tweeted,” Jimmy Neesham tweeted.

Why’d you have to ruin a great tweet @surya_14kumar ??? https://t.co/BaesPqJrDa — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 17, 2022

Although, Tarannjeet Singh from Romania has the best strike-rate in the T20Is, but the tweet was just about the full members of the ICC. Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I strike-rate is 173.29, whereas Neesham’s strike-rate of 165.84 is the 2nd best in the list of ICC full member nations.

If we talk about the top-5 batters amongst the ICC full members based on their strike-rate, Colin Munro (S/R 156.44) is at the third position, whereas Andre Russel (S/R 156.00) and Evin Lewis (S/R 155.51) are at the 4th and 5th position, respectively.

Neesham and Suryakumar played together for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Although, Neesham did not get many chances, where he played in just 3 matches and scalped 5 wickets in the process.