Will DJ Bravo play today: Will DJ Bravo play RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will DJ Bravo play today: Dwayne Bravo missed the last game of Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to an injury.

Chennai Super Kings will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

MS Dhoni returned as the captain of the CSK in the last game, and the results were at the display. Ruturaj Gaikwad got his form back, whereas opener Devon Conway also proved his mark. Mukesh Choudhary shined with the ball by picking four wickets.

Chennai Super Kings have just won three of their nine games in the tournament so far, and all the games are do or die for them from now on.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo missed the last game due to an injury. MS Dhoni revealed a couple of changes at the toss in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shivam Dube and DJ Bravo were replaced by Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh.

“We have a couple of changes. As you mentioned [about] our injury list, Bravo is not fit for this game and Shivam also moves out. Devon [Conway] and Simarjeet [Singh] come in their place,” MS Dhoni said at the toss against SRH.

MS Dhoni confirmed that Bravo is having some fitness issues, but the kind of injury has not been revealed. Bravo has been the highest wicket-taker of the CSK side this season. He has scalped 14 wickets at an average of 18.50, whereas his economy has been 8.73.

DJ Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL history, and he has been a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings. The Super Kings bought the veteran all-rounder for a price of INR 4.40 crores in the IPL 2022 auction.

The extent of DJ Bravo is not known, but if fit, he can replace South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious as a like-for-like replacement.