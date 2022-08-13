“Challenge is neck and neck until now”: Kieron Pollard talks about his battle with DJ Bravo ahead of BBL 2022-23 draft

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has picked his counterpart DJ Bravo as the bowler he loves batting against the most.

The Big Bash League International player’s draft is not so far away, but the availability of the players is now a big headache for the teams. For the first time in the history of the tournament, BBL will organize a draft, and they got a good response as well as many of the top players registered in the draft.

Although, the majority of the top players registered such as Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone, etc have already signed their deals in the ILT20 League or South Africa T20 League. So, it is confirmed that these players won’t play the full tournament. Kieron Pollard featured in a BBL video, where he answered some of the fan questions.

Kieron Pollard talks about his battle with DJ Bravo

In a recent video with the BBL, Kieron Pollard was asked to name the bowler he loves batting the most, and he answered Dwayne Bravo. Pollard said that both of them practice a lot together, and they know a lot about each other. He insists that there is always a competitive spirit between them when they play against each other.

“Dwayne Bravo, to be honest,” Kieron Pollard said with a smile.

“Obviously, we practice a lot together but we always have that sort of competitive spirit when we play against each other because he is trying to get the best out of me. I’m trying to smack him over the park at different times. That challenge is neck and neck until now.”

“I’m trying to smack him out of the park” 💥@KieronPollard55 and @DJBravo47 are both in the #BBL12Draft 👀 could we see them battle in #BBL12? pic.twitter.com/JQbHL9kb0X — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 13, 2022

Pollard and Bravo are legends of the same, and they will be united once again when they will be playing together for the MI Emirates in the ILT20 League. Bravo used to play for Mumbai, and he is back with the franchise, whereas Pollard has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

DJ Bravo, who is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred became the first-ever bowler to complete the milestone of 600 T20 wickets. Pollard is also playing in the Hundred for London Spirit, and he became the first player to play in 600 T20 matches.