Will Kane Williamson play today: Will Kane Williamson be playing 3rd England vs New Zealand Leeds Test?

Will Kane Williamson play today: The captain of the visiting team had missed the second Test match due to COVID-19.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has confirmed his availability for the imminent third Test match against England in Leeds. Scheduled to begin from tomorrow, the match will be a dead-rubber with the hosts winning the first two of a three-match series.

Defending champions New Zealand, who have won just two out of their eight ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 Tests, are unlikely to qualify for the final match but would still be keen to not return home from this tour empty-handed.

While England confirmed their Playing XI for the third Test match earlier this morning, New Zealand are likely to reveal the same at the toss on Thursday.

Will Kane Williamson play today?

Addressing the reporters on the eve of the match at Headingley, Williamson talked about recovering from COVID-19 to be back as the captain of New Zealand in their last match of the tour.

ALSO READ: Why has James Anderson been ruled out of third England vs New Zealand Test?

“It’s pretty good. Obviously frustrating to miss the last Test through COVID. But great to be back,” Williamson told the reporters in a video posted by Black Caps.

UPDATE | Kane Williamson confirms he’s set to play in the 3rd Test against England starting tomorrow at Headingley 🏏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/3WH2F6SsE8 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 22, 2022

Williamson, who had scored 2 (22) and 15 (35) in the first Test at Lord’s, has a below par record in England scoring 379 runs in 14 innings at an average of 29.15. As far as his Test numbers at Headingley are concerned, Williamson has scored just 22 runs in four innings at an average of 5.5. Set to play a Leeds Test after seven years, the 31-year old player would be looking to better his numbers at this venue.