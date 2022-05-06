Will MI qualify for playoffs 2022: How many teams qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022?

Will MI qualify for playoffs 2022: The Mumbai Indians registered their second win in IPL 2022 in what was an edge-of-a-seat thriller.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 runs, with the encounter going down to the wire till the ultimate delivery of the match.

In what was their second consecutive loss, the GT were quite in control almost during the entire chase of the 178-run target handed to them, courtesy of the 102-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (52 off 36) and Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40) in mere 12.1 Overs.

However, back to back dismissals of both Saha and Gill during the 13th Over bowled by Murugan Ashwin (4-0-29-2) brought the MI back in the contest.

Some rookie errors – as admitted by GT skipper Hardik Pandya post the match, which included a Hit Wicket, and a couple of Run Outs (including Pandya’s) at the most crucial junctures of the match, meant that they were eventually restricted to 172/5 in their 20 Overs.

Much of the share of MI’s victory goes to their left-arm medium pacer Daniel Sams who defended 9 runs in the final Over, with the in-form GT finishers David Miller (19* off 14) and Rahul Tewatia (3 off 4) at the crease before the start of the Over.

Will MI qualify for playoffs 2022

Back-to-back victories alright, but with them coming after losing as many as eight matches on the trot, has meant that the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) can no longer qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022.

They were officially ruled out of the ongoing season just after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday by 13 runs.

Even in case they win their remaining four league games, all they would be able to collect is 12 points, which will not be enough to reach the knock-outs.

How many teams qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022?

Despite, IPL 2022 being a 10-team tournament this year, the format of the Playoffs remain the same akin the previous season.

This means that only 4 teams would eventually qualify for the playoffs, and the remaining six would crash out of the tournament.