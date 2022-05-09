Will Pat Cummins play today: Will Pat Cummins play MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will Pat Cummins play today: Pat Cummins has missed the last four games of Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2022.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 56th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have underperformed in the tournament so far, Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament, whereas a defeat in this game will end Kolkata’s campaign as well. Kolkata Knight Riders have been quite inconsistent in their team selection, they have done a plethora of changes in their playing eleven throughout.

Will Pat Cummins play today

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has missed the last four games of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. He last played against Rajasthan Royals on 18 April 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was said that he has been facing some fitness issues, but he is regularly seen in the dugouts.

In the reverse fixture against Mumbai Indians, Cummins played his first game of IPL 2022, where he smashed the joint-fastest half-century of IPL history. Cummins scored his half-century in just 14 balls and played a knock of 56 runs in just 15 balls at a strike-rate of 373.33. He smashed six sixes and four fours in the process.

However, he has clearly struggled in his primary job of bowling. Cummins has scalped just four wickets in four games at a terrible economy of 12.00. In his last game against Rajasthan Royals, Cummins conceded 50 runs in his quota of four overs and took just a single wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders have preferred Tim Southee over Pat Cummins in the last four games, and Southee has performed really well. Southee has scalped 11 wickets in 6 games at an economy of 7.70. Tim Southee has been bowling really well, and the return of Pat Cummins looks unlikely in this game as well.