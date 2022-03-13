Will Pucovski Concussion: Australian batter to return to Victoria’s 2nd XI squad after his 11th concussion injury

Will Pucovski Concussion: Australian opener is set to return to action with Victoria’s 2nd XI after his 11th concussion injury

Australian batter Will Pucovski has to be the unluckiest cricketer on the circuit right now. He made his much-awaited return to cricket, but yet another concussion forced him to leave the field. He got hit on his head by a volleyball during warm-ups and faced the symptoms on the field.

Pucovski suffered his 10th concussion in November and was ruled out of Ashes 2021-22. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his international debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries. After Pucovski’s latest concussion, there are many calls in the media for him to retire.

Will Pucovski Concussion

After a lot of talks about retirement, Will Pucovski is set to make his comeback after his 11th concussion. Victoria have decided to not pick him in the Sheffield Shield squad, but he will represent Victoria’s 2nd XI in their game against Tasmania. If Will Pucovski proves his fitness and form, he can still play first-class cricket this summer.

Will Pucovski was cleared to play club cricket, and he has played a couple of games in the last two weeks. According to cricket.com.au, Pucovski has been facing the senior Victorian bowlers in the nets.

Will Pucovski won’t play in the important #SheffieldShield game against Tasmania at Junction Oval from Tuesday. Instead, he’ll play in Victoria’s second eleven. A step forward, but only a little step. — Adam White (@White_Adam) March 13, 2022

Cricket Victoria have released a statement where they have said that Will Pucovski will stay under medical observation, and there is no set date for his return to the senior team.

“Pucovski remains under active medical management by Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia doctors but has been cleared to return for club side Melbourne as well as for the Victorian Second XI,” CV said in a statement.

“No timeline has been set for a return to the senior squad.”

Will Pucovski had a BBL contract with the Melbourne Stars, but he missed the whole BBL season as well due to his concussion problems.