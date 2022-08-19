Cricket

“The tour was bittersweet, obviously”: Will Pucovski talks about shoulder injury on Test debut vs India at SCG

Will Pucovski made his test debut against India in January 2021, but he injured his shoulder in the match while fielding.
Rishikesh Sharma

"We will find out from the player": CSK CEO confused about Moeen Ali's participation in both CSA T20 League and ILT20 League
"100%": Rashid Khan ardent on playing for Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2022-23
