“The tour was bittersweet, obviously”: Will Pucovski talks about shoulder injury on Test debut vs India at SCG

Will Pucovski made his test debut against India in January 2021, but he injured his shoulder in the match while fielding.

Australian batter Will Pucovski has always been called the next big thing in Australian cricket, but he has been very unlucky with the concussions. To everyone’s surprise, Pucovski has been through 11 concussions so far in his small competitive career.

He suffered nine concussions before making his debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021, but he injured his shoulder in that game. Pucovski scored a brilliant half-century in the game. The 10th concussion in November 2021 made him miss the Ashes 2021-22 for Australia.

Earlier this year, Pucovski made his return, but he got hit on his head by a volleyball in warmups, and he suffered his 12th concussion. Pucovski has scored 1962 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 51.63, with the help of six centuries and eight half-centuries.

Will Pucovski talks about shoulder injury on Test debut

Will Pucovski is currently in Chennai as a part of an exchange program with MRF Pace academy. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Will talked about various aspects of his physical and mental journey over the last few years. He also talked about his debut test against India.

Pucovski called that a bittersweet series as he injured his shoulder while fielding in his debut match which ruled him out for a considerable amount of time. He insists that he was on Cloud nine when he was at the middle, but believes that he is just 24 at the moment, and he can kickstart his career yet again.

“That first day when I was batting, after getting through the nerves, those ten-15 minutes felt like I was on cloud nine,” Pucovski said.

“But yeah, the tour was bittersweet, obviously, getting injured. It’s just one of those things that you can’t help, with injuries. I am 24 years old and I have so much time.”

“As I have said before, maybe it’s all a part of the beginning of the journey. I am going to be more ready to play again, hopefully, when I get an opportunity at some stage.”

Pucovski played his last FC game in the Sheffield Shield final between Victoria and Western Australia in April this year. Victoria could not win the championship, but Will impressed everyone by scoring a brilliant half-century.