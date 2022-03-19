“I’m really looking forward to finishing the season back in the squad”: Will Pucovski returns to Victoria’s Sheffield Shield squad after his 11th concussion injury

Australian batter Will Pucovski has been selected in Victoria’s Sheffield Shield squad for the game against Western Australia.

Australian batter Will Pucovski has to be the unluckiest cricketer on the circuit right now. He made his much-awaited return to cricket last month in Adelaide, but yet another concussion forced him to leave the field. He got hit on his head by a volleyball during warm-ups and faced the symptoms on the field.

Pucovski suffered his 10th concussion in November and was ruled out of Ashes 2021-22. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his international debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries. After Pucovski’s latest concussion, there are many calls in the media for him to retire.

Will Pucovski returns to Victoria’s Sheffield Shield squad

After all the talks about his retirement, Will Pucovski is set to make his return to Shield cricket. He has been picked in Victoria’s squad for their Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia from Wednesday. Will Pucovski was cleared to play club cricket, and he has played a couple of games.

Will Pucovski also represented Victoria’s 2nd XI against Tasmania, and the doctors have now cleared him to play in the elite tournament for Victoria. Cricket Victoria’s Dr. Trefor James said that “Will has made positive steps in his recovery from the injury in Adelaide.”

News: Doctors have cleared Will Pucovski for a return to First Class cricket. He is available for selection against WA at the WACA next week. 💙 pic.twitter.com/evYWtyafUd — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 19, 2022

Will Pucovski has also expressed his delight on making his return to the Sheffield Shield. He also thanked and appreciated the support of the club during his tough times.

“I’m really looking forward to finishing the season back in the squad,” Will Pucvoski said in a statement.

“It was so worthwhile to meet with the panel and hear their views on my circumstances.”

“Managing my health – physically and mentally – is something I have to live with moving forward and I’m really grateful for everyone’s support at Cricket Victoria.”