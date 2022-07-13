Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match: Is Virat Kohli playing IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at Lord’s?

Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match: The former Indian captain had missed the first ODI against England yesterday.

The second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England will be played at Lord’s tomorrow. Much like the T20I series, England face a must-win match in order to avoid playing a dead-rubber.

Having lost the first two T20Is, England would be keen to make amends in this format to prevent a second series loss in a row. Captain Jos Buttler, who has just kick-started his full-time captaincy career, wouldn’t want to end up on the losing side in his first two series.

India, on the other hand, would be pitching for another victory as winning both the white-ball series in England has it in it to provide some compensation for a drawn Test series earlier this month.

Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match vs England?

Coming on the back of one of their biggest ODI wins at The Oval yesterday, India are highly likely of playing the second ODI without making any change to their Playing XI.

That being said, a solitary change could still come in the form of former captain Virat Kohli returning in place of batter Shreyas Iyer. Having missed the first ODI due to a groin injury, Kohli was initially slated to regain fitness ahead of the second ODI. However, in the absence of any official update, nothing can be concluded about the exact status of Kohli’s injury.

“I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game [3rd T20I]. Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah had told the reporters after the conclusion of the first ODI on Tuesday.

Kohli, 33, doesn’t have the best of records at this iconic venue in this format. In two ODIs at Lord’s over the years, Kohli’s 61 runs have come at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 66.30.