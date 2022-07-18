“Woke up every morning raring to go”: Hardik Pandya shares inspirational journey around succesful comeback in international cricket

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared an inspirational video on Twitter around his comeback in international cricket.

Team India has always lacked a genuine pace bowling all-rounder, and Hardik Pandya has always been looked at as the solution for the same. However, the injuries halted the process of Hardik Pandya, and he has been continuously in and out of the team. It has to be said that the Indian selectors always backed Pandya.

Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the selection of Hardik was doubted by many around the world. The Indian selectors said that Hardik will play as an all-rounder, but he did not bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021, and he played as a pure batter for them.

The same happened in the World Cup, and Hardik just played the tournament as a batter, and he was disappointing in the tournament. After the T20 World Cup, Hardik was dropped from the side to improve his fitness, and what a comeback journey it has been since then.

Hardik Pandya shares his inspirational journey

Hardik Pandya won the player of the series award against England in the ODIs for his excellent performance as an all-rounder. He scored 100 runs in a couple of innings, whereas he also scalped six wickets in his bowling as well. In the final ODI, Hardik’s spell played a huge part in India’s victory.

After winning the player of the series award, Hardik shared his inspirational journey via video, where he said that he thanked the people who were at his side during the struggling phase.

“Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me,” Hardik Pandya tweeted.

Gujarat Titans showed faith in Hardik Pandya and made him the captain of the side in IPL 2022 despite his absence from competitive cricket. Gujarat not just won the title under Hardik’s captaincy, but Hardik’s individual performances were great as well. Pandya scored 487 IPL 2022 runs at 44.27, whereas he also scalped eight wickets with the ball.