Player of the Match today DC vs MI Final: Who was Awarded Women’s IPL final Man of the Match 2023?

Leading by example in Women’s tournament as well, Mumbai Indians have won the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League after defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

Having gained a substantial advantage in the first innings itself, Indians were expected to win the match without much discomfort but it wasn’t to be as Capitals made a praiseworthy comeback into the match.

Reduced to 79/9 in 16 overs primarily due to Mumbai all-rounder Hayley Matthews’ bowling figures of 4-2-5-3, Delhi posted a competitive 131/9 in 20 overs as pacer Shikha Pandey (27*) and spinner Radha Yadav (27*) put together a fighting unbeaten 24-ball 52-run partnership for the 10th wicket.

In addition to Yadav, DC spinner Jess Jonassen also picked a wicket in the powerplay to put MI in some trouble. However, sense prevailed due to the presence of two senior players in all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) as the two joined hands to steer the team to a comparatively safer position.

Player of the Match today DC vs MI Final 2023

With 21 runs needed in the last two overs, Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder Amelia Kerr (14*) stood tall on their reputations as overseas players to eventually seal the run-chase with three balls left in the match.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in second over, Sciver-Brunt hit seven fours to win the Player of the Match in the night of the final. Having leaked 37 runs in her four-over spell in the first innings, Sciver-Brunt doubtlessly made amends in the second innings.

Congrats @mipaltan on winning #TataWPL 🏆 Intense action on the park led by none other than @ImHarmanpreet oh balle oh tere skipper 🥳 Well played #NatSciverBrunt 🙌🏼 hard luck @DelhiCapitals 👏🏼 #WPL will to open up opportunities for women’s cricket! Excited for the future! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2023

“It was very special. Glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on. I was trying to get quite tough and Harman [Harmanpreet Kaur] and Melie [Amelia Kerr] took the pressure off me. I knew if I stayed till the end we’d get through. We gave away too many [runs] in the final 3-4 overs, but it made the game interesting,” Sciver-Brunt told host broadcaster Sports18 during the post-match presentation ceremony.