Brabourne Stadium pitch report today: MI vs RCB WPL match at Brabourne Stadium Mumbai pitch report

Mumbai Indians Women will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore till take on each other in the fourth league match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This pitch played excellently in the last match, and all the eyes will again be on its nature

Mumbai Indians Women won their first match with ease, and they would want to continue their great form. Harmanpreet Kaur was excellent in the last match with the bat, whereas the all-round duo of Nat Sciver Brunt and Amelia Kerr is the biggest strength of this side. With the ball in hand, spinner Saika Ishaque was excellent in the last match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their last match, but they have some incredible players in their ranks who can change the tide in their favour. The presence of players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, etc, is a blessing for any side.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report today

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was excellent for the batters in the last match between Delhi and Bangalore, and the same can be expected in this match as well. This is an absolute belter of a track for batters, and they will enjoy the conditions out there in the middle.

There is an even bounce on the track which will aid the batters in this match. A total of 386 runs were made in the last match, which displayed the quality of this track. A total of 10 WT20Is have been played here, and the first innings average score has been 165 runs. The pacers may get some movement from the pitch.

The boundaries are around 60 metres, which are again in the favour of batters only. Both teams would look to chase after winning the toss keeping the dew factor in mind. A high-scoring encounter is expected considering the quality of both sides.