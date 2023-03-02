WPL 2023 team players list: WPL all team squad 2023

As many as 87 cricketers will be part of history in the first-ever season of Women’s Premier League beginning in Mumbai on Saturday. Each of the five teams were allowed a maximum of 18 players during the auction held in Mumbai last month.

While Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants exhausted their player-limit quota by buying 18 players each, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz picked 17 and 16 players respectively.

The five-team tournament will last for 23 days comprising 20 league matches and a couple of playoff contests. Although not in a typical home-away format, each team will play the remaining four teams twice in the league stage. While the topmost team will directly qualify for the final match, the second and third-ranked teams will play a virtual semi-final in the form of an Eliminator.

As far as the captains are concerned, two Indian and three Australian cricketers will be leading WPL 2023 team players list. India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, costliest player in the auction, is one of the five captains. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Australia captain Meg Lanning, Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy and Australia opening batter Beth Mooney are the remaining skippers.

WPL all team squad 2023

WPL MI squad 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amarjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

WPL RCB team 2023 players list

Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz WPL team players list 2023

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

WPL DC squad 2023

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

📸| Head Coach Jonathan Batty, Captain Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Home Star Shafali Verma represented the #CapitalsUniverse philosophy at the launch event! #YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL #MegLanning pic.twitter.com/cWkGmoMiKF — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 2, 2023

WPL Gujarat Giants team 2023

Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD.