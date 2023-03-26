WPL Winner Prize Money: What is WPL Winning Prize Money for Mumbai Indians Captain Harmanpreet Kaur?

During the final match of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to lift the trophy.

A match which appeared to be a one-sided contest until the first 16 overs ended up going down to the wire as MI were able to seal a 132-run chase with only three balls to spare.

Having lost a couple of wickets in the first four overs, all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) shared a sensible 75-ball 72-run partnership for the third wicket.

You should be proud of yourself for being part the history of first #wipl ever @DelhiCapitals 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2023

Kaur finding herself getting run-out in the middle of a tense run-chase did bring back dejecting memories from the last month but Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder Amelia Kerr (14*) kept their nerves in the business end of the match needing 21 runs in the last two overs.

Opening batter Hayley Matthews (13) couldn’t lay a commanding foundation for her team tonight but her bowling figures of 4-2-5-3 played a titular role in restricting Capitals to 131/9 in 20 overs after their captain Meg Lanning (35) won the toss and chose to bat. Having dismissed the likes of Jess Jonassen (2), Minnu Mani (1) and Taniya Bhatia (0), Matthews’ spell was a reason why Delhi were reduced to 79/9 in 16 overs.

WPL Winner Prize Money

In what is the sixth title for the Mumbai Indians franchise, they will be taking home INR 6 crore as prize money for winning WPL 2023. It is worth mentioning that the title-winning captain doesn’t win any additional cash prize in either the WPL or the Indian Premier League.

Runners-up DC, on the other hand, will win INR 3 crore as WPL prize money for being the second-best team in the tournament. UP Warriorz Women, meanwhile, who had lost WPL 2023 Eliminator to the eventual champions on Friday, will get INR 1 crore for bagging the third place in the tournament.