WPL Live Match Streaming Channel: Womens IPL 2023 Live Streaming OTT Platform for Mumbai vs Delhi Final

Although in a completely different tournament, the resumption of these rivalries in the final match of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League is not only a fitting end to the tournament but also sums up the first-rate level of cricket played throughout the tournament.

Table-toppers after a 20-match league stage comprising five teams, Delhi Capitals Women qualified for the final match after winning six and losing two out of their eight matches in the first round. Although Mumbai Indians Women also won and lost the same number of matches, their comparatively lower NRR (Net Run Rate) meant they had to face UP Warriorz in the Eliminator.

Having defeated Warriorz comprehensively at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday, Indians will now lock horns against Capitals in the last match of the competition at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

DC vs MI WPL Head-to-Head Record

Having faced each other twice this month, both DC and MI have won a match each against one another. Such a record is another testament with respect to the two topmost teams of the season.

In the first match in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai had chased down a 106-run target with 8 wickets and five overs remaining in the match. Another low-scoring contest, their second encounter had witnessed Delhi sealing a 110-run chase in nine overs with as many wickets in hand.

It is noteworthy that Capitals and Indians will be facing off the CCI for the first time on Sunday. Out of the three WPL 2023 matches that they’ve played in Mumbai, DC have won twice and lost once. MI, on the contrary, ended up winning all their three matches at the Brabourne Stadium.

