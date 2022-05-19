Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: Hardik Pandya discloses why W Saha didn’t keep wickets in RCB vs GT 2022 IPL match

Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: The wicket-keeper batter from Gujarat Titans didn’t keep wickets at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s whirlwind 40* (18) made them 10 runs short of a winning total in Indian Premier League 2022 Match 67 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Maxwell, who grabbed his batting promotion at No. 3 with both hands, hit five fours and two sixes to seal a 169-run target with eight balls to spare. With Royal Challengers pacer Harshal Patel splitting the webbing of his right hand, Maxwell had also stepped up in the bowling department to pick bowling figures of 4-1-28-1 earlier tonight.

“We had just a par score. The ball was stopping here and there and we were happy with 168. We wanted to give Lockie [Ferguson] the opportunity, but the wicket was holding a bit. So, we wanted to go for bowlers who bowled slower ones and took pace off the ball. We pulled things back in the middle but the way [Glenn] Maxwell played in the end made us feel we were 10 runs short,” Pandya told Star Sports.

In the first innings, Patel was not the only player to suffer an injury on Thursday. Titans wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who had scored 31 (22) with the help of four fours and a six, was also missing from the field in the second innings.

It was only after the match that Pandya hinted at Saha having done something to his hamstring and describing his absence as a “precautionary move”. GT batter Matthew Wade, who gained limelight for wrong reasons after his dismissal, kept wickets in place of Saha.

“I don’t know about [Wriddhiman] Saha’s injury. He was feeling his hamstring. So, just precaution wise, we felt it was right to have Wadey [Matthew Wade] keep [wickets],” Pandya mentioned.

While Wade had started as Gujarat’s designated wicket-keeper this season, his failures with the bat resulted in him playing as a specialist batter after missing six matches in the middle.