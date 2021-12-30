WTC Points Table: What is India’s position on ICC Test World Cup Points Table 2021 to 2023?

WTC Points Table: India have gained 12 points under their belt for winning the first Test match against South Africa today.

India have put an end to 2021 in the best possible way. Having registered Test match victories at the Gabba, Lord’s, The Oval, India have now won at the SuperSport Park. As a result, the Virat Kohli-led team has become the first Asian team to win a Centurion Test.

India, who were doubtlessly the favorites to win the match at the start of the final day, had to ensure that they pick the remaining seven South African wickets before rain plays spoilsport.

Having picked four in the morning session, all India needed in the second session was a couple of overs as Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one and two wickets respectively to register a 113-run victory.

In addition to being their fourth Test victory in South Africa, it has also provided the visitors with a 1-0 lead in this three-match series. Having faced stiff competition from Shami for picking his sixth Test five-wicket haul, vice-captain Lokesh Rahul managed to win the Man of the Match award for scoring his seventh Test century.

WTC Points Table

Playing their third series of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023, India have won 12 points for winning their fourth Test match of the tournament. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost their first match of the series.

Readers must note that points system for the second Test Championship is different from its previous edition. Each match of a series (irrespective of number of matches) is played for 12 points (winning team). In case of a tie or a draw, both the teams get awarded six or four points respectively.

After the culmination of this series, India will play their three remaining Test series of WTC 2021-2023 against Sri Lanka (home), Bangladesh (away) and Australia (home).