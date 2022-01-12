“Yes, boy”: Pumped up Virat Kohli yells in joy as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Marco Jansen at Newlands

Virat Kohli yells in joy: The Indian captain was full of energy after his fast bowler picked a wicket on the stroke of tea today.

During the second day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah strengthened India’s position in the match by picking a wicket on the stroke of tea.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 63rd over when Bumrah’s in-swinging delivery was to good for South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen. Wanting to defend the ball, Jansen failed to read the line of the ball only to see his stumps getting rattled.

Coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 56th over, Jansen walked back to the pavilion after scoring 7 (26). While his was a confident stay in the middle, the hosts would’ve wanted for him to continue in his assured defence especially till the time Keegan Petersen was guarding the other end.

Bumrah, who picked a wicket off the second delivery of the day, picked his second one of the day right before the tea break. Involved in a heated exchange with Jansen in the second Test in Johannesburg, dismissing him was an apt revenge for Bumrah.

While Bumrah refrained from providing Jansen with a send-off, India captain Virat Kohli was pumped up as he yelled after India picked their fourth wicket of the session in the form of Jansen. Kohli, who had been vocal and full of energy throughout the session, shouted in an excited manner as a celebration to the dismissal.

Virat Kohli yells in joy as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Marco Jansen at Newlands

The yess boy shout from kohli.

Bumrah’s stone cold celebration. It doesn’t get better than this. 💕#INDvSA #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/M6hUxfDfaX — Siddhi 🌻 (@Sectumsempra187) January 12, 2022

How Twitterati reacted:

The way King Kohli pumps up his players is a treat to watch! Best Captain ever❤️ pic.twitter.com/6AYnT09Cta — shitposter (@shitpostest) January 12, 2022

That stare from Bumrah and Kohli roaring. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FaBCZOSszy — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) January 12, 2022

.@Jaspritbumrah93 What a dude reaction to bowling Jansen out. 🙏🏽

Super comeback by our bowlers and fielders. @imVkohli slip catch was 👑 worthy. Let’s go boys .. #JeetegabhaiJeetega — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 12, 2022

