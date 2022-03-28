Yesterday Gujarat vs Lucknow IPL match result: Who won yesterday IPL match GT vs LSG

Yesterday Gujarat vs Lucknow IPL match result: Chasing teams have had their way in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL so far.

During the fourth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya won the Toss and without blinking an eyelid opted to field first.

His decision reaped benefit right on the first delivery of the match, when Mohammad Shami got rid of LSG skipper KL Rahul for a Golden Duck. In his very next Over, Shami also cleaned up Quinton de Kock (7 off 9) to send both the reputed LSG batters back in the hut.

Shubman Gill then took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Evin Lewis (10 off 9), and with Manish Pandey (6 off 5) too falling cheaply, LSG were reduced to 32/4 after the end of the Powerplay.

Just when it looked curtains for LSG in their maiden IPL match, Deepak Hooda (55 off 41) joined hands with a certain 22-year-old Delhite Ayush Badoni (54 off 41) to stitch together an 87-run stand off 68 deliveries for the fifth wicket, to propel their team to a respectable total of 158/6 after 20 Overs.

In reply, instead of losing wickets in a heap, the GT batters kept losing them at regular intervals, to reduce themselves to 79/4 after 12 Overs, with another 80 runs required in 8 Overs.

With Rahul Tewatia (40* off 24) and David Miller (30 off 21) struggling to score freely, and with another 68 runs required in the final five Overs, KL Rahul made a game changing decision to bring Deepak Hooda back into the attack.

The duo smashed 22 runs in the Over, followed by a 17-run Over by Ravi Bishnoi to claw their way back into the match.

KL Rahul seriously needs to think more on his captaincy. — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 28, 2022

With Hooda-Tewatia stitching 60 runs together, the required rate still lingered around 10 runs per Over, but a wonderful little cameo by Abhinav Manohar (15* off 7) post Miller’s dismissal, meant that Gujarat Titans won the match by 5 wickets, with a couple of deliveries to spare.

We’ve arrived 💪 So proud of the boys for the fight they showed out there 👏 @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/LerjplGihP — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2022

Mohammad Shami, for his stellar bowling figures of 4-0-25-3, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.