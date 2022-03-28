“Shubman Gill catch reminds me of the one Kapil Dev took in 1983 final”: Twitterati compares Shubman Gill catch vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 to Kapil Dev’s

Shubman Gill catch vs Lucknow Super Giants while running backwards makes Twitter go nostalgic as GT dominate the match proceedings so far.

During the fourth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Titans’ opening batter for the season, Shubman Gill took a blinder of a catch to get rid of the Windies Southpaw batter Evin Lewis.

It all happened during the third delivery of the fourth Over of the innings bowled by Varun Aaron, after Mohammad Shami had already cleaned up LSG’s star opening pair in KL Rahul (0 off 1) and Quinton de Kock (7 off 9) in his successive Overs.

Aaron bowled a pacey short delivery outside the off-stump, to which Lewis decides to hook off his back foot towards the mid-wicket region.

With the ball hitting a touch higher part of his bat than where he would have liked, it went up high into the night sky a few yards outside the 30-yard circle.

Stationed at short mid-wicket, Shubman Gill back-tracked towards the cow corner region with his eyes zeroed in on the ball at each instant of his backward run. Going for it with both the hands, Gill pouched the ball from over his shoulder to complete an excellent running catch.

Watch Shubman Gill catch vs Lucknow Super Giants

Catch of the season- shubman gill 💥 pic.twitter.com/3igSWYpRse — depressed gill fan (@ceoofgilledits) March 28, 2022

Twitter reactions to Shubman Gill catch today doing versus LSG in IPL 2022

That Shubman Gill catch reminds me of the one Kapil Dev took in the 1983 final…#GTvsLKN — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 28, 2022

Live reactions of the Shubman Gill catch pic.twitter.com/uVukFXJ9Kl — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 28, 2022

