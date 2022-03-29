Yesterday Hyderabad vs Rajasthan IPL match result: Who won yesterday IPL match SRH vs RR?

Yesterday Hyderabad vs Rajasthan IPL match result: Both the franchises played their first encounter of the ongoing season.

During the fifth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the MCA stadium, SRH’s Kane Williamson had won the Toss and elected to field first on what was the first match on the Pune surface.

Despite a scratchy start by RR wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler (35 off 28), who was dismissed off a No-ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first Over, the English batter stitched together a 58-run opening stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) within the Powerplay.

It was onwards and upwards for RR thereafter, with their skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27) hitting the SRH bowlers all over the park while bringing up his fifty in mere 25 deliveries.

Samson was equally well complimented by Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) as the pair added another 73 runs off 41 deliveries for the 3rd wicket. A wonderful cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) during the fag end of the innings meant that RR crossed the 200-run mark, registering a strong-enough 210/6 on the board after their 20 Overs.

Yesterday Hyderabad vs Rajasthan IPL match result

In reply, the SRH batters got off to their worst possible start, registering an infamous record of joint-lowest score – 14/3 in Powerplay ever in the history of the IPL.

It was curtains for the SRH line-up from thereafter, with both the RR pacers – Prasidh Krishna (4-1-16-2) and Trent Boult (4-1-23-2) removing the top 4, including skipper Kane Williamson (2 off 7) and Nicholas Pooran (0 off 9).

With the scorecard reading 39/5 after 11 Overs, and with only one result possible from thereon, all SRH could make sure was that they do not register the lowest score ever in IPL history as well.

After the seamers did their job upfront, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too joined the party, chipping in with three wickets as well, while giving away mere 22 runs in his four Overs.

A dodgy performance from Aiden Markram (57* off 41) and a scintillating knock from Washington Sundar (40 off 14) meant that the ‘Orange Army’ managed to fall 61 runs short of the target, posting 149/7 after their 20 Overs.

RR skipper Sanju Samson was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for smashing his 31st T20 half-century in mere 25 deliveries.