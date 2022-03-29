Lowest IPL powerplay score: List of lowest powerplay score in IPL

Lowest IPL powerplay score: Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored their lowest ever powerplay score at the MCA Stadium tonight.

During the fifth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Pune, Sunrisers Hyderabad kick-started their innings in a shambolic and uninspiring manner.

Chasing a formidable 211-run target in their season opener, Sunrisers’ top-order was found wanting against the pace and swing of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna to look clueless and unprepared in the middle.

Royals, whose dangerous bowling attack had already been the talk of the town, put on display instant results to force batters into leaving deliveries when they were actually required to score in excess of 10 runs per over.

While Krishna’s outgoing delivery took the edge of SRH captain Kane Williamson’s (2) bat in the second over, the right-arm bowler bowled a similar delivery to dismiss Rahul Tripathi (0) in his following over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran (0) was the next batter to depart as he failed to score a run despite playing eight deliveries. Looking to play each ball across the line, Pooran was found wanting in front of the stumps after he aimed at flicking a fuller and straight Boult delivery.

Opening the batting with Williamson, Abhishek Sharma (9) struggled visibly to not even managing to get bat on ball at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight

Lowest IPL powerplay score

As a result, all SRH could score in the power play was 14/3. In what was Sunrisers’ lowest score in the powerplay, they have joint Rajasthan Royals (14/2) in scoring just 14 runs in the first six overs.